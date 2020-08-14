‘Strongest warrior sent to border, will protect it by being a shield’: Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan Assembly 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, and K C Venugopal click a selfie together, on Thursday, August 13, 2020. (Source: Twitter/@kcvenugopalmp)

Speaking in the Rajasthan Assembly after he reached a truce with the Congress almost a month after his rebellion pushed the Ashok Gehlot-led government to the brink, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot Friday said that his camp has spoken about their “ailments” to the “doctor” and that all 125 party MLAs are standing together inside the House after getting the “treatment”. He also insisted that he will keep his party protected by being “shields and spears”.

“Whatever was to be said, or heard, whether me or any of my companions, we have spoken about our ailment to the doctor before whom it was supposed to be raised and after getting treatment the 125 of us are standing inside the House,” Pilot told the House during a debate on the motion of confidence before the Gehlot won it via voice vote.

The truce between the Gehlot and Pilot camps was negotiated by the Congress leadership, with Pilot meeting former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and committed to “work in the interest” of the party and its government in the state.

Speaking on his changed sitting arrangement in the Assembly, Pilot had an interesting take on it. “When I came to the house, I was wondering why my seat has been designated here. I thought it for 2 minutes and realised that this is the border between the govt and opposition. And who is sent to the border? The strongest warrior,” he said.

Pilot, following his meeting with CM Gehlot at the latter’s residence for a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) yesterday, told the House that they are standing firmly with the government and that they will shield it from the attack from any external force. “After finishing all talks, today when we have entered the House. It doesn’t matter how much firing takes place in this border, me and everyone else will keep it protected by being shields and spears,” Pilot added.

On Thursday, Pilot and his rebel MLAs attended the CLP meeting at Gehlot’s residence in Jaipur where the leaders of the two camps raised victory signs and posed for cameras. Before they arrived, Gehlot had already spoken on the “need to forgive and forget in the interest of the country, state, people” and move ahead. At the meeting, Gehlot said his government will go for a trust vote in the House “and show the power of Congress”.

Sources quoted Gehlot as saying “we would have gone for a floor test without some of our friends (the rebel MLAs) and perhaps the government would have been saved, but honestly, hamare dil mein woh khushi nahin hoti (we wouldn’t have been happy deep inside). Hamare hamare hi hote hain, paraye paraye hi hote hain (our dear ones are our own, outsiders are outsiders)”.

