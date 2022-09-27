Congress serves showcause notices to Ashok Gehlot aides amid presidential poll uncertainty

Holding that the parallel Congress Legislature Party meeting held in Jaipur Sunday amounted to grave indiscipline, the Congress on Tuesday issued showcause notices to Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal, party chief whip Mahesh Joshi and Dharmendra Rathore and asked them to give a reply within 10 days.

Sources said the report submitted by AICC in charge Ajay Maken to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on the events that had unfolded on Sunday made it clear that all those who boycotted the CLP meeting were close aides of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The report, sources said, has neither indicted the Chief Minister nor has given him a clean chit.

By specifying that those who boycotted the CLP meeting were close aides of Gehlot, the report was in a way put the chief minister under a cloud of suspicion. Hours after Maken submitted the report to Congress president, the disciplinary action committee issued show cause notices to the three leaders – the close lieutenants of the Chief Minister.

The notices to the three leaders mention that Maken has reported grave indiscipline on their part.

“As Parliamentary Affairs Minister you sit on dais and are a prominent speaker at all CLP meetings in Rajasthan. Apart from issuing a statement, you have committed grave indiscipline by hosting a parallel MLAs meeting at your residence pressuring them not to attend the official meeting. As Parliamentary Affairs Minister, hosting the unofficial meeting confused the Congress MLAs as to which one was convened officially,” the notice to Dhariwal said.

The notice said that the parallel meeting took place even after AICC observer Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken repeatedly clarified that they had come there to speak to each MLA individually and impartially report to the Congress president and that no decision would be made in haste.

“Prime facie, the above charges are an act of grave indiscipline. Therefore, this show cause notice is being issued seeking your reply within 10 days as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against you as per the provisions of the Constitution of the Congress,” it said.

The notice to Joshi said he as the chief whip had officially informed the MLAs about the CLP meeting.

“You as chief whip have conducted grave indiscipline on two counts. (a) Boycotting the official CLP meeting even after you had informed (given notice) to every Congress MLA to attend it and (b) by participating and convening a parallel meeting of the MLAs at the time when officially appointed observers were waiting for the official meeting to start. As chief whip your presence at the unofficial and illegal meeting confused the MLAs as to which one was convened officially,” the notice to Joshi said.

Rathore, the chairman of the RTDC, was charged with making logistical arrangements.

“You as Chairman of the RTDC and a member of the PCC made all logistical arrangements and were behind the entire planning of the unofficial meeting of the MLAs, held parallel to the official Rajasthan CLP meeting,” the notice to him said.