Rajasthan crisis: Ashok Gehlot seeks floor test, targets Governor

Governor Kalraj Mishra talks to protesting Congress MLAs who have been demanding a session of the Assembly on Monday. (Photo: CMO) Governor Kalraj Mishra talks to protesting Congress MLAs who have been demanding a session of the Assembly on Monday. (Photo: CMO)

Keen to keep his flock intact and snuff out at the earliest a party rebellion led by former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Friday mounted an offensive against Governor Kalraj Mishra, claiming that he was not calling a session of the state Assembly because of “pressure from above”.

Gehlot did not say who or what he meant by “pressure from above”, but he has been accusing the BJP of plotting with Pilot to topple his government. The Pilot camp has 19 MLAs and Gehlot claims he still has majority in the 200-member House.

The CM took his party MLAs in four buses to the Raj Bhavan where they sat on a protest on the lawns and demanded that an Assembly session be called Monday. Governor Mishra stepped out to meet them.

One of the MLAs present there later said: “The Governor said he is studying Constitutional provisions and Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha rules.”

Earlier, Gehlot warned that “it won’t be our responsibility if the entire population of the state gherao the Raj Bhavan”.

This prompted BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria to urge the Centre not to leave law and order in the hands of Rajasthan Police and deploy CRPF at the Raj Bhavan “so that sanctity of this Constitutional post is upheld”.

The CM took his party MLAs in four buses to the Raj Bhavan where they sat on a protest on the lawns (Photo: CMO) The CM took his party MLAs in four buses to the Raj Bhavan where they sat on a protest on the lawns (Photo: CMO)

Speaking to reporters outside Fairmont hotel where his MLAs are lodged, Gehlot said “after a Cabinet decision, we wrote to Governor Kalraj Mishra, saying an Assembly session be called… We had hoped he will issue orders, calling an Assembly session, in (Thursday) night itself. We waited all night, but haven’t heard from him,” he said, adding it is “beyond our understanding”.

“A simple process is employed, and Governor has to issue orders. There is no reason to stop it. We believe that due to pressure from above, he is helpless and not giving directions to call an Assembly (session). Is baat ka humme bahut dukh hai (this saddens us),” he said.

“We want to go to the floor (of the House) … there was a demand, including by Opposition parties, and there was discussion in the judiciary as well on why you don’t call the Assembly (session) and hold a floor test. And now when we are ready to call an Assembly (session)… the entire population of the state is watching… Everyone is distressed and sad because Rajasthan hasn’t had a tradition of toppling a government through tod phod (sabotage),” the CM said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot along with senior Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala, Avinash Pandey and Ajay Maken outside a hotel in Jaipur (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot along with senior Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala, Avinash Pandey and Ajay Maken outside a hotel in Jaipur (PTI)

“I had a phone conversation with the Governor, and I requested him again, that you have a Constitutional post which has dignity. Hence, take a decision without delay else all our MLAs will come and collectively request you to immediately take a decision… we want to start an Assembly session from Monday. Wahan doodh ka doodh paani ka paani ho jayega (Things will be clear there),” he said.

On claims that the coronavirus pandemic was among the reasons cited by the Governor to not call an Assembly session, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said “if it is indeed so, then we are ready to test all 200 MLAs. And how were Rajya Sabha elections conducted on June 19?”.

Earlier in the day, Congress MLA from Alwar’s Kathumar, Babulal, who was at Fairmont hotel, had to be taken to hospital after he complained of breathing problems.

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra, meanwhile, announced that the party will hold a protest across the state Saturday morning.

In New Delhi, the Congress hit out at Governor Mishra for not accepting the Gehlot Cabinet’s recommendation to convene an Assembly session.

Referring to the five-judge Constitution Bench judgment in the Nabam Rebia (Arunachal Pradesh) case, Congress leader Kapil Sibal said the Governor is bound by the advice of the Cabinet, and he has no option but to convene the Assembly if the Cabinet has made such a recommendation to him.

“A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court has, in the Arunachal Pradesh case, ruled that the Governor has to summon the House when he is called upon by the government. That is his Constitutional obligation. He doesn’t have to wait for any judgment of any court. He cannot say no to the summoning of the House. How can he say no?” Sibal told reporters.

“There is today a new definition of democracy. And a new way of functioning of Governors in this country. Governors are supposed to uphold the Constitution and the laws, but Governors in this country are acting at the behest of the Union government,” he alleged.

