Rajasthan: Cow shelters got over Rs 1,500 crore govt aid in past 5 years, shows data

In the past five years, cow shelters in Rajasthan have received more than Rs 1,500 crore as assistance from the state government, which imposes surcharge on stamp duty and on the sale of liquor to collect funds for the propagation and protection of cows.

According to data provided by the state finance department in reply to an Assembly question, the state received Rs 1,242.56 crore between 2015-16 and January 2020-21 from cow protection surcharge levied on stamp duty.

The data also reveals that between 2018-19 and January 2020-21, the state received revenue worth Rs 1017.8 crore from surcharge on the sale of liquor.

The total revenue received by the government since 2015-16 from cow protection surcharge on stamp duty and VAT on liquor amounts to Rs 2,259.64 crore, the data says.

The previous BJP government in the state had levied surcharges on stamp duty and liquor for propagation and protection of cow and its progeny. The surcharge continued even after the Congress government came to power in December 2018.

According to the finance department data, the highest amount of revenue from surcharge on VAT on sale of liquor was received from the districts of Jaipur and Alwar respectively. In the present financial year, till January 31, over Rs 174 crore has been received in Jaipur from the cow protection surcharge on sale of liquor, indicates the data.

The data reveals that in the past five years, cow shelters in the state received Rs 1.511.31 crore under various heads by the state government from the revenue collected from the surcharge.

The money spent as assistance of cow shelters during this period amounts to Rs 1,500.46 crore, indicates the data.

During the Covid-19 pandemic last year, the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government had passed The Rajasthan Stamp (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which, apart from the purpose of conservation of cow and its progeny, also seeks to use the surcharge on stamp duty for the purposes of mitigating natural or manmade calamities like drought, flood, epidemic, public health exigencies, fire, etc, aiming to spend the remaining extra funds from the surcharge on natural calamities.