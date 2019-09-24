Rajasthan cops parade 13 accused in underwear

The Rajasthan Police paraded 13 men, accused of helping a gangster escape from a police station, in their undergarments through a busy market on Sunday.

Earlier this month, Vikram Gujjar alias Papla escaped from the Behror police station after more than a dozen men allegedly armed with AK-47 rifles barged in and fired several rounds at the police before escaping.

Papla, who is from Mahendragarh in neighbouring Haryana, is wanted in five murder cases.

On Sunday, the parade was conducted amid heavy security, with more than hundred police personnel accompanying the accused. The police said the parade was done to reconstruct the crime scene.

“It was done for reconstruction of the crime scene. The investigation is being done by the SOG (special operations group) and in order to reach the conclusion of their investigation and to connect all the clues, this was a process. Because their scene of crime was spread throughout the market, we were verifying as to where they were standing. Our job is only to connect the points of investigation. We are not thinking about other things as to what impact this will have or not,” Bhiwadi SP Amandeep Singh Kapoor said.

Papla was detained for questioning at Behror police station on September 6 after police intercepted his SUV during patrolling. An amount of Rs 31.90 lakh was seized and he was taken into custody for further interrogation. He was being questioned at the police station when armed men barged in and managed to flee with Papla.

Rajasthan Police had come under severe criticism following the incident and since then have deployed a large part of its resources to arrest Gujjar and the men who helped him escape. So far 19 men have been arrested in the case, with the SOG also tailing the accused. —With PTI inputs