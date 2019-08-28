Rajasthan: Cop warned for ‘bribe’ in pre-wedding video

RAJASTHAN POLICE has warned its officials against using their uniform in “pre-wedding video shoots” after a video emerged in which a sub-inspector, posted in Udaipur district, is seen accepting bribe from his fiancee.

The video uploaded on YouTube was removed on Tuesday. Sub-inspector Dhanpat Singh, who was seen in the video, has been issued a warning, senior officials from the police headquarters said.

A directive issued by the office of Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) said that officials learnt about the video in which a policeman is seen taking bribe from his fiancée.

“Shooting such a video by newly appointed officials/personnel is unfortunate. This not only tarnishes the image of the police department but also puts negative influence on dignity of the uniform,” the order states.

According to the directive, addressed to all SPs and DCPs, after taking into consideration the code of conduct of the uniform, in future it shouldn’t be used in pre-wedding video shoots.

“After the matter came to our notice, we warned the policeman concerned. We have also asked personnel to maintain dignity of the uniform,” Additional DGP (Law and Order) M L Lather told The Indian Express.