Rajasthan: Cop beaten to death by group of men armed with sticks, probe on

A police head constable was beaten to death by a group of unidentified assailants in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district on Saturday, news agency PTI reported.

Abdul Gani, who was posted at Bhim Police station, had gone to Hamela ki Ber village for investigating a case. “He was returning from the village on his motorcycle when some 4-5 unidentified persons attacked him with sticks,” Superintendent of Police Bhuvan Bhushan was quoted as saying by PTI.

Although he was rushed to a hospital, he succumbed to his injuries, the officer added. While efforts to nab the accused are on, postmortem will be conducted on Sunday, the officer said.

-with PTI inputs