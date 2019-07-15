Rajasthan constable beaten to death; CM Ashok Gehlot orders probe

The Rajasthan police on Sunday arrested four people for fatally assaulting a police head constable in Rajsamand district on Saturday evening.

According to Rajsamand Superintendent of Police Bhuvan Bhushan, Head Constable Abdul Gani, in his early 40s, was attacked by one the two groups he was investigating with regard to a fight between two women. Following a dispute with her neighbour Naina Devi, one Kamla Devi had filed a police complaint at the Bhim Police station, which falls under the district’s Bhim block.

The police was also quoted by PTI saying the incident was not a lynching and that the killing was a conspiracy.

“It was a very simple case where two neighbouring women in Padmela village had indulged in a verbal spat. There was no assault and no one was injured…” said Bhim SHO Labhu Ram. Gani reached the village on Saturday afternoon. “Around 5:30 pm, Gani was returning on his motorcycle after speaking to Kamla Devi, However, Naina Devi, her son Nageshwar Singh, and friends Laxman Singh, Mukesh Singh, Mithu Singh and Raju waylaid his motorcycle, about a kilometre and half from the highway. The confrontation soon escalated and Ghani was assaulted by the six,” the SP said.

Ram said a passer-by spotted Gani and informed them. “He was attacked by an iron pipe,” said the SHO, adding Gani soon succumbed. On Sunday, a Medical Board conducted a post mortem and handed over his body to his family.

Police have since arrested Naina Devi, Nageshwar, Laxman and Mukesh, while the other two are absconding. As per the SP, the FIR for Gani’s death has been filed under IPC sections 302 (murder), 395 (dacoity), 396 (dacoity with murder), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 333 (voluntarily causes grievous hurt to a public servant in the discharge of his duty) and 352 (punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation).

Tweeting on the incident, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, “It is very sad to learn of death of Head Constable, Abdul Ghani. My heart goes out to his family members and I want to assure them that justice will be done. Have given directions to the officials for thorough and impartial inquiry.”

Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot too expressed grief and condemned the incident. —(With PTI inputs)