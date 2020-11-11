Rajasthan: Congress wins mayoral polls in 4 corporations, BJP wins two

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra thanked party leaders and workers for the win.

The Congress in Rajasthan won mayoral positions in four out of six municipal corporations on Tuesday, days after it won more than half the council seats in just two corporations and had a majority in just one other corporation.

In the results declared on November 3, of the total 560 wards in six corporations — two each in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota — Congress had won 261 against BJP’s 242, while 57 were won by others. On Tuesday, these elected councillors voted to elect their Mayors.

Congress’ Kunti Parihar, 40, and Manju Mehra, 61, won from Jodhpur North and Kota North, respectively, where the party had won more than half the councillor seats. BJP’s Somya Gurjar, 36, was elected from Jaipur Greater while Vanita Seth, 57, was elected from Jodhpur South; on November 3, BJP had crossed the halfway mark in both these corporations.

In Jaipur Greater, Congress had won 47 seats and fallen short of the majority mark of 51. However on Tuesday, it managed to secure 56 votes, mainly from independents, and Munesh Gurjar, 31, was elected as the Mayor, while BJP’s Kusum Yadav, 44 could only bring the party up from 42 to 44.

In Kota South, BJP and Congress were neck and neck with 36 votes each, and either party required at least five more to form the Board. On Tuesday, Congress successfully managed to bring in five votes, taking its total to 41 and electing Rajeev Agrawal, 47, while BJP’s Vivek Rajwanshi, 39, lagged behind with 39 votes. Police also had to resort to lathi-charge after some Congress workers insisted that an independent councillor should deboard the BJP bus, leading to confrontation.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra thanked party leaders and workers for the win.

BJP state president Satish Poonia said the Congress’ claims of winning all six corporations turned out to be hot air.

