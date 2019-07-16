Rajasthan: Congress MLA says rape case on cops ‘false’, BJP corners Ashok Gehlot govt

A day after an FIR was lodged against several police personnel in Rajasthan’s Churu district for the alleged gangrape of a Dalit woman, Congress MLA from Sardarsahar, Bhanwarlal Sharma, on Monday claimed that the allegation is false.

Advertising

The woman’s brother-in-law was arrested for theft and died in police custody on July 6. The woman has alleged that she was kept in illegal detention for several days, and was later gangraped by policemen.

Sharma said in the Assembly that he was not advocating any side, but that the allegations of rape are wrong. “The allegations of rape and that of nails being plucked are false. A history-sheeter and blackmailer who wanted to settle scores with local police incited the family into lodging the FIR,” he told The Indian Express.

Opposition BJP demanded a CBI probe and questioned the delay in lodging FIR. Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said there was a long delay in lodging the FIR, which showed that the victim and her family were not heard by the administration.