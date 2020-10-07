Rajasthan: Congress MLA Kailash Chandra Trivedi dies of post-Covid complications

Congress MLA from Rajasthan’s Sahara constituency in Bhilwara, Kailash Chandra Trivedi, died of post-Covid-19 complications at a private hospital in Gurugram, doctors said Tuesday. He was 65.

Trivedi had tested positive for Covid-19 a month ago and had posted a status update informing his followers. On September 5, after he tested positive, he put out a Facebook post, asking those who came in contact with him to isolate and get themselves tested. He told people to “stay healthy and take care.” There was no update from his account after that.

He was subsequently shifted to SMS Hospital in Jaipur and had tested negative for the infection. However, it had severely damaged his organs and his health deteriorated, so he was airlifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on October 2 where he died.

His body was brought to Bhilwara where local residents and supporters paid their last respects.

Trivedi was elected thrice from Sahara in 2003 and 2008 but lost to BJP’s Balu Ram Chaudhary in 2013, before being re-elected in 2018.

“Deeply saddened at the passing away of Sahara, Bhilwara MLA and Congress leader Kailash Trivedi ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family members and supporters. May they remain strong in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace,” Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted. Leaders across party lines expressed condolences.

