Rajasthan govt tables resolution against Citizenship (Amendment) Act in House

The Congress-led Rajasthan government Saturday tabled a resolution in the Legislative Assembly urging the Centre to revoke the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and withdraw new fields of information that have been sought for the updation of the National Population Register (NPR).

The resolution, introduced on the second day of the Budget session, stated: “The CAA violates the provisions of the Constitution. Therefore, the House resolves to urge upon the Government of India to repeal the CAA to avoid any discrimination on the basis of religion in granting citizenship and to ensure equality before law for all religious groups in India.”

It said there was “widespread apprehension” over the CAA, NPR and NRC and the exercises were likely to cause “considerable inconvenience… without much tangible benefit”.

“There is widespread apprehension amongst a large section of people in the country that the NPR is a prelude to the NRC and that the recent amendment made through CAA, which discriminates persons on religious grounds, has been designed to deprive a section of persons from the citizenship of India. Moreover, the kind of additional information that is now proposed to be sought from all persons is likely to cause considerable inconvenience to the population at large without much tangible benefit. Assam State is a live example of the same,” the resolution stated.

On Thursday, claiming that democracy weakens if there is no dialogue, Rajasthan’s Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot appealed to the central government to listen to people protesting against the Act across the country.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who has been vocal against the CAA, had said last month that his state would be among the more than eight which would not implement the amended law. “I have said several times that the CAA and NRC can’t be implemented in the entire country because these are impractical. Despite the protests and advice of the opposition parties, the CAB became an Act because of the arrogance of majority but why students and youth from all communities are taking to streets today?” Gehlot had tweeted.

With this, Rajasthan becomes the third state after Kerala and Punjab to introduce a resolution seeking to repeal the amended Citizenship Act.

Kerala and Punjab have already passed a resolution seeking the withdrawal of the new legislation. Kerala also moved the apex court under Article 131 of the Constitution challenging the implementation of the Act, whereas, Punjab sought amendment to the NPR form.

