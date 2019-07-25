Rajasthan: Congress govt plans Vedic science, Ayush courses, BJP hits back

The Congress government in Rajasthan has announced plans to introduce courses on Vedic science and Ayush (abbreviation for Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) at Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University, with the BJP hitting back and accusing the state government of attempting to take credit for work done by the previous Vasundhara Raje government.

Maintaining that a committee will be constituted to decide the curriculum outline of these courses, state Minister for Sanskrit Education Subhash Garg told The Indian Express on Wednesday: “The reason (to introduce these courses) is to teach the relationship between Vedic science, Sanskrit, yoga and ayurveda. These courses are aimed to increase employment capability of Sanskrit University students.”

Last month, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had said that a Vedic education and culture board will be constituted in the state.

Garg pointed out that the courses will not be introduced from the ongoing academic session as experts will design the curriculum after due deliberation, and the “process will take time”.

Last week, Garg, had criticised BJP in the Assembly and said all institutional development of Sanskrit in India took place under Congress governments. He said Jawaharlal Nehru had understood the importance of Sanskrit education and established the Sanskrit Commission in 1956.

He also mentioned that the Sanskrit University in Jaipur was established in 2001 during Gehlot’s first term as chief minister.

Hitting back at the Congress-led government, BJP MLA and former state Education minister Vasudev Devnani said, “What they are saying is baseless. We promoted (Sanskrit in) all primary schools to upper primary (level), and created posts for Sanskrit teachers in schools. Now they simply want to take credit and are doing this under pressure from us and the public.”

Devnani maintained that the Congress hopes to win over the people by “talking about Sanskrit”, but people know who has done the real work. “Even after six months, they are just making announcements instead of completing the work,” he added.

Garg, an MLA of ally RLD from Bharatpur constituency, dismissed the BJP leader’s charges that his government is emulating its predecessor. “There is no word called Hindutva; that word has been created by people of the Sangh. They use Hindutva for political gains,” Garg alleged.

“When the Sanskrit Commission was created back in the 1950s, where was the BJP? Prime Ministers Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri and Manmohan Singh launched several initiatives for promotion of Sanskrit. The (BJP’s) claim that these initiatives are a turn towards soft Hinduvta is a big lie; the truth is that they (BJP) have done nothing,” he said.