Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
Congress President polls Live Updates: CM Gehlot to meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, Digvijaya to file nomination today

Congress president poll LIVE Updates, September 29, 2022: Talking to reporters, Gehlot said internal issues that have cropped up within the party ahead of the Congress president's election will be resolved soon.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | September 29, 2022 8:15:02 am
(From Left) Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Digvijay Singh. (PTI)

Congress president polls live updates, September 29: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot arrived in New Delhi late Wednesday amid speculation that he will meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday. Talking to reporters, Gehlot said internal issues that have cropped up within the party ahead of the Congress president’s election will be resolved soon. He said the party has internal discipline, which helped it “survive the decline in Lok Sabha numbers” and it continues to be a national party. “There is discipline in the party under Soniaji,” he said.

Earlier, the MLAs backing Gehlot skipped the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting convened by the party’s high command and tendered their resignations to Assembly Speaker CP Joshi. While the legislators on the CM’s side have been vocal, those in the Pilot camp have not yet publicly commented on the tussle. The Congress on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Gehlot loyalists Shanti Dhariwal, Mahesh Joshi and Dharmendra Rathore.

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday night left Kerala for Delhi and is likely to file his nomination for the election to the party president’s post on Thursday, sources said. AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal was also in the same flight from Kerala to Delhi. Singh and Venugopal were participating in the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra which was currently in Kerala. Singh will hold a meeting of his supporters at night and is likely to file his nomination papers on Thursday, the sources added, news agency PTI reported. Nominations for the Congress president’s election can be filed till September 30.

Live Blog

Rajasthan Political Crisis: With the Rajasthan episode posing a significant challenge before the party, the Congress president has initiated discussions with senior party leaders from across the country to resolve the crisis.

While the legislators on the CM’s side have been vocal, those in the Pilot camp have not yet publicly commented on the tussle. (Express Photo)

Congress chief whip, defiant ministers, outspoken MLAs: Meet those in middle of Rajasthan crisis

The shaky truce between the Rajasthan Congress factions loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot unravelled on Sunday as the state was once again pushed into a political crisis.

This time, MLAs backing Gehlot skipped the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting convened by the party’s high command and tendered their resignations to Assembly Speaker CP Joshi. While the legislators on the CM’s side have been vocal, those in the Pilot camp have not yet publicly commented on the tussle. The Congress on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Gehlot loyalists Shanti Dhariwal, Mahesh Joshi and Dharmendra Rathore.

First published on: 29-09-2022 at 08:15:02 am
