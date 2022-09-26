Rajasthan Congress crisis live updates: Ashok Gehlot vs Sachin Pilot as 90 CM loyalist MLAs submit resignation

The Congress in Rajasthan ended up into a crisis Sunday as 90 MLAs loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot submitted their resignation to Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi over a possible move to appoint Sachin Pilot as the next CM. The rebellion move comes just ahead of a Congress Legislature Party meeting. All this while, at the chief minister’s home, Gehlot and Congress observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken waited for all legislators to arrive for the CLP meeting.
The MLAs started trickling into the Hospital Road residence of Cabinet Minister Shanti Dhariwal where they agreed on submitting their resignation to Assembly Speaker C P Joshi – signalling their protest against Pilot’s name, instead of going to the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting at the CM’s residence.
CM Gehlot is keen that a leader close to him be appointed the successor. He is against Sachin Pilot taking over and hence the resignation of the MLAs can be a signal that he wants to continue as Chief Minister till he is elected Congress president. Gehlot and Pilot were at loggerheads over the chief minister’s post soon after the Congress won the Assembly elections in December 2018. The high command then chose Gehlot as the chief minister for the third time while Pilot was made his deputy. In July 2020, Pilot along with 18 party MLAs rebelled against Gehlot’s leadership.
Cross over Congress high command’s ‘unilateral’ decision to opt for a Chief Minister without consulting them, around 90 MLAs loyal to Ashok Gehlot submitted their resignation to Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi late on Sunday. Gehlot is expected to file his nomination papers for the party president’s post soon.
As the Congress high command’s inclination to hand over the chief ministership in Rajasthan to Sachin Pilot became apparent, Gehlot loyalist MLAs went into a huddle beginning Sunday afternoon to register their opposition. The MLAs started trickling into the Hospital Road residence of Cabinet Minister Shanti Dhariwal where they agreed on submitting their resignation to Assembly Speaker C P Joshi – signalling their protest against Pilot’s name, instead of going to the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting at the CM’s residence. (Read more)
Amid the fast-paced political developments in Rajasthan, Food Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Sunday said democracy runs on numbers and whoever has the support of MLAs will be the state's next chief minister.
He also said that Congress MLAs reaching the assembly speaker's house should not be seen as a rebellion by the party high command. High drama unfolded in Rajasthan as a group of Congress MLAs loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reached Speaker C P Joshi's residence earlier on Sunday to submit their resignation ahead of a legislature party meeting which was called to decide on his successor.
The development suggested a worsening power struggle between the chief minister and Sachin Pilot, who was tipped to be Gehlot's replacement after he declared his candidature for the Congress president's post. (PTI)