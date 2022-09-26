Rajasthan Congress crisis live updates: Ashok Gehlot vs Sachin Pilot as 90 CM loyalist MLAs submit resignation

The Congress in Rajasthan ended up into a crisis Sunday as 90 MLAs loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot submitted their resignation to Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi over a possible move to appoint Sachin Pilot as the next CM. The rebellion move comes just ahead of a Congress Legislature Party meeting. All this while, at the chief minister’s home, Gehlot and Congress observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken waited for all legislators to arrive for the CLP meeting.

The MLAs started trickling into the Hospital Road residence of Cabinet Minister Shanti Dhariwal where they agreed on submitting their resignation to Assembly Speaker C P Joshi – signalling their protest against Pilot’s name, instead of going to the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting at the CM’s residence.

CM Gehlot is keen that a leader close to him be appointed the successor. He is against Sachin Pilot taking over and hence the resignation of the MLAs can be a signal that he wants to continue as Chief Minister till he is elected Congress president. Gehlot and Pilot were at loggerheads over the chief minister’s post soon after the Congress won the Assembly elections in December 2018. The high command then chose Gehlot as the chief minister for the third time while Pilot was made his deputy. In July 2020, Pilot along with 18 party MLAs rebelled against Gehlot’s leadership.