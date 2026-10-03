Campaign dragged down by cross-voting and rebellion, Congress to probe Rajasthan local body poll performance

With over 400 councillors reportedly under scrutiny, CP Joshi-led panel asked to examine complaints and recommend action against those who cross-voted for BJP candidates in mayor and chairman polls

Written by: Parul Kulshrestha
2 min readJaipurOct 3, 2026 08:12 PM IST
According to party sources, Congress is preparing to take disciplinary action against councillors who won on the party symbol but voted for BJP candidates in the mayor and chairman elections held in 309 urban local bodies.According to party sources, Congress is preparing to take disciplinary action against councillors who won on the party symbol but voted for BJP candidates in the mayor and chairman elections held in 309 urban local bodies.(Source: ANI )
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The Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) has constituted a nine-member committee to investigate complaints of cross-voting and other irregularities during the recently concluded municipal elections in the state. The committee, headed by former Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, has been asked to submit its report within seven days.

According to party sources, Congress is preparing to take disciplinary action against councillors who won on the party symbol but voted for BJP candidates in the mayor and chairman elections held in 309 urban local bodies. Party leaders said reports identifying councillors suspected of cross-voting have been prepared from different districts. More than 400 Congress councillors are reportedly under scrutiny, though the exact number facing disciplinary action will be decided after the inquiry.

PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra has formed the committee that includes Ram Singh Kaswan, Murari Lal Meena, Kuldeep Indora, Pramod Jain Bhaya, Shakuntala Rawat, Hakeem Ali, Ganesh Ghoghara and Raghuveer Singh Rathore as members. The panel will examine complaints received by the state Congress from several municipal bodies, including Bhilwara, Pali and Bharatpur, and submit its findings along with its comments to the PCC chief.

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The issue has also reached the AICC, with the party leadership expressing concern over cross-voting and rebellion in several municipal corporations, including Bikaner, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Kota and Pali. Dotasra was summoned to Delhi and asked to take action against those responsible, according to party sources.

The party is also facing questions over the situation in Bhilwara, where 17 Congress candidates reportedly did not receive their symbols on time after they were issued from Jaipur. The incident followed differences between two Congress leaders, Dheeraj Gurjar and Ramlal Jat, who had opposed Dotasra.

PCC officials said the Bhilwara matter could be dealt with by the AICC in Delhi rather than the state unit. Congress sources said the party’s central leadership, including Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal, had taken note of the incident.

The disciplinary action over cross-voting is likely to be taken after the CP Joshi-led committee submits its report. The inquiry will examine the complaints received by the PCC and establish the facts before the party decides on suspension or other action against councillors.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Parul Kulshrestha
Parul Kulshrestha

Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions. Expertise and Experience Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public. Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas: Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight. Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women. Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use. Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More

 

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