Campaign dragged down by cross-voting and rebellion, Congress to probe Rajasthan local body poll performance

According to party sources, Congress is preparing to take disciplinary action against councillors who won on the party symbol but voted for BJP candidates in the mayor and chairman elections held in 309 urban local bodies.(Source: ANI )

The Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) has constituted a nine-member committee to investigate complaints of cross-voting and other irregularities during the recently concluded municipal elections in the state. The committee, headed by former Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, has been asked to submit its report within seven days.

According to party sources, Congress is preparing to take disciplinary action against councillors who won on the party symbol but voted for BJP candidates in the mayor and chairman elections held in 309 urban local bodies. Party leaders said reports identifying councillors suspected of cross-voting have been prepared from different districts. More than 400 Congress councillors are reportedly under scrutiny, though the exact number facing disciplinary action will be decided after the inquiry.