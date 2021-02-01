Rajasthan: Congress claims will form boards in 50 of 90 ULBs; Ajmer goes to BJP

In the results declared for 3,034 out of the 3,035 wards in the 90 Urban Local Bodies, the Congress has won 1,197 wards and the BJP has won 1,141 wards. (Representational)

The ruling Congress edged out the BJP in the elections to 90 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across 20 districts of Rajasthan, the results for which were declared on Sunday.

In the results declared for 3,034 out of the 3,035 wards in the 90 Urban Local Bodies, the Congress has won 1,197 wards and the BJP has won 1,141 wards. Independents have won 633 wards, NCP 46 wards, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party 13 wards, CPM three and BSP one ward.

The Congress suffered a setback in Ajmer Municipal Corporation – the lone municipal corporation that went to polls. Of the 80 wards in the municipal corporation, the BJP won 48 and the Congress 18.

Out of the 90 Urban Local Bodies were nine Nagar Parishads and 80 Nagar Palikas.

State Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra claimed that the party will form a board in more than 50 Urban Local Bodies. “In November 2019, we won 35 out of 49 ULBs, in November 2020, we won 36 out of 50 ULBs and then we also managed to form a board in four out of six municipal corporations.”

BJP state president Satish Poonia said the BJP won a clear majority in 23 Urban Local Bodies. “…(Congress) has won in only 19 ULBs. This means that they will misuse government machinery to influence the Independents. “