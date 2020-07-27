Chidambaram: ‘BJP-appointed governors have repeatedly violated letter and spirit of Constitution’

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram during a press conference in New Delhi. (File/Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal) Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram during a press conference in New Delhi. (File/Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Amidst the ongoing tussle between Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and CM Ashok Gehlot over calling an Assembly session in the state, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday alleged that that BJP-appointed governors had “repeatedly violated the letter and spirit of the Constitution”.

Chidambaram also expressed hope that the President would intervene and instruct the Rajasthan governor to convene an assembly session.

“Governors appointed by the BJP since 2014 have repeatedly violated the letter and spirit of the Constitution of India. In the process, they have gravely impaired parliamentary democracy, its conventions and traditions,” Chidambaram said during a virtual press conference.

Chidambaram said there had been at least three landmark judgments – Arunachal Pradesh (2016), Uttarakhand (2016) and Karnataka (2019) – where governors concerned acted in “gross violation” of the constitution.

“Despite these judgement and the statements of law, the governor of Rajasthan has stalled — and continues to stall — a perfectly valid request of the council of ministers of Rajasthan to convene an Assembly session,” Chidambaram said.

Noting that Mishra had no discretion of his own in the matter, Chidambaram said the President had the “absolute authority” to tell the governor that what he was doing is wrong and ask him to call an assembly session.

“I sincerely hope that the President will take note of what is happening – the erosion of parliamentary democracy, the erosion of the Constitution, the violation of the Constitution and do what is right in the circumstances,” he said.

Chidambaram also said questions raised by the governor against Gehlot’s request to call a session was “irrelevant and beyond his authority”.

“His current stand that the law gives him a ‘discretion’ to summon the Assembly or not is a complete distortion of the law declared by the courts,” Chidambaram said.

The Gehlot government, which faces a challenge from former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs loyal to him, wants a floor test so that it can prove its majority, and be spared of another count in the Assembly for the next six months.

However, Governor Mishra contends that a 21-day notice is normally required to call a session and has also sought details on logistics of holding the session in the middle of the pandemic. The Congress party has accused him of acting in a partisan and “motivated” manner.

