BJP admitted to ‘murder of democracy’, says Congress

Responding to the saffron party’s demand for a CBI probe into the “phone tapping” of political leaders in Rajasthan, the Congress on Saturday said that the BJP has now admitted to its role in the “murder of democracy” but their only grievance is “why did we get recorded and was the recording legitimate.”

“We all witnessed, over the last week, the day light murder of democracy being attempted by BJP in Rajasthan. Every day, a new layer comes out, exposing the direct links of the BJP in creating some kind of a crisis. The BJP has now admitted to its role in the murder of democracy in Rajasthan. Their only grievance was that when we were murdering, why were we getting recorded and if we were getting recorded was it legal,” Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera told said in a briefing.

Khera said “it is like a murderer saying that the witness who saw me committing the murder and who went an informed the police.. didn’t he violate my privacy when he peeped into the room when I was committing the crime.”

“The shamelessness of this admission is also very shocking. They are not worried about the fact that they got caught red-handed. They are worried about the fact that why did they get caught. Was it legal?” he said.

The Congress said the fact that the Haryana police stopped a team of the SOG from Rajasthan, which went to Manesar to collect the voice samples of the ministers and the MLAs allegedly involved in these so-called audio tapes, has revealed the role of the BJP.

“For the first time in history, the police of another state actively blocked the Rajasthan SOG team from collecting the voice samples and quietly and surreptitiously ensured all the MLAs escaped from the back door of the hotel. The BJP openly misused its official machinery in Manohar Lal Khattar’s Haryana to thwart an ongoing investigation,” he said.

“What is the reason that Sachin Pilot trusts the Haryana police more than the Rajasthan police? We want to know. On the one hand, celebrated lawyers close to the BJP are trying to prove in the court of law in Rajasthan that Pilot and all the MLAs are part of the Congress party and on the other hand, these MLAs take protection from Haryana police and under that protection, try and escape from the hotel when the Rajasthan police team reaches to take the voice samples. If you are part of the Congress, why are you in the custody of a BJP-ruled state? We are told attempts are being made to take them to another BJP-ruled state of Karnataka,” he said.

“So, all these facts come as a surprise to those who still want to believe what is being said in the court. All the MLAs, against whom there was no FIR, also tried to escape from the rear gate of the hotel. This makes it amply clear that it is a BJP operation. BJP is not denying it anymore. Actually, they are admitting to it. Their only grievance is why did we get recorded and was the recording legitimate,” he added.

