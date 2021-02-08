Rajasthan: Cong wins 48 of 90 urban local bodies

Riding on support from Independent candidates, the Congress formed a Board in 48 out of the 90 urban local bodies (ULBs) across 20 districts in Rajasthan. The BJP had to stay content with 37 Chairpersons.

On January 31, in the results declared for 3,034 out of 3,035 wards, the Congress won 1,197 wards while BJP won 1,141 wards, followed by Independents on 633 wards. The Congress had a clear majority in 19 ULBs, and BJP had a majority in about two dozen ULBs.

By Sunday, however, the Congress managed to win 48 while BJP won 37. Apart from them, NCP and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party won one ULB.

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra said, “The elections to 90 ULBs in the state have shown good results. Out of a total of 90, 50 have been formed by Congress and with the support of Independents. The BJP, which had 60 seats, has been reduced to only 37. Many

congratulations and thanks to all the Congress workers for this splendid victory.”

BJP state president Satish Poonia said that “BJP has achieved good results. Congress was claiming it will form Board in more than 50 bodies but it has been restricted.”