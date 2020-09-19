Rajasthan Congress leader who tested Covid positive held for violating quarantine

As police station personnel allegedly did not take action, Meena reached the police station and manhandled the driver and one other person with him, officials said. (Source: Twitter/@NareshMeenaINC)

A Congress leader who tested positive for a Covid-19 infection earlier this week was arrested on Thursday for protesting outside a police station in Baran district in violation of the quarantine protocol and allegedly manhandling a truck driver.

Police identified the leader as Naresh Meena. The incident reportedly took place in Kawai police station limits. In a video shared from his Facebook page on Thursday and streamed by one Harish Banti, some men in a car are seen following a truck allegedly carrying illegally mined gravel. Gravel mining is currently banned in Rajasthan.

The men then intercept the truck and escort it to Kawai police station. As police station personnel allegedly did not take action, Meena reached the police station and manhandled the driver and one other person with him, officials said. In the video, the men are then seen indulging in sloganeering against local police and Bhaya.

Kawai SHO Rajpal Singh said Meena “is Covid positive and not only he did he leave quarantine, but also flouted government guidelines and held a demonstration outside the police station along with some others.”

He said that Meena was booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Epidemic Diseases Act, and was sent to a Covid Centre, while “around 8-10 others who were with him were also arrested.”

