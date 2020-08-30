Rajasthan: Complete lockdown in Kota until September 6

Complete lockdown has been imposed in Kota from August 30 to September 6. (Express Photo: Vishal Srivatava/Representational)

The Kota district administration on Saturday decided to impose an eight-day-long complete lockdown from August 30 to September 6 in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

So far, nearly 5,000 cases have been reported from the district along with 71 deaths — including two deaths on Saturday. According to the Rajasthan Health department’s daily Covid-19 report, 200 new positive cases were detected in Kota on Saturday

Kota District Collector Ujjwal Rathore said they were left with no option but to opt for a complete lockdown in the district.

“Considering the increasing number of cases everyday, we didn’t have any other option but to impose a complete lockdown… and if the rate of infection continues to be the same, we will face a severe crisis of health infrastructure resulting in the shortage of ICU beds and oxygen. We are hoping that this lockdown will help in bringing down the total number of cases,” Kota collector Rathore told The Sunday Express.

“Apart from essential and medical services, examination centres and government offices important to handle public issues, everything else will remain closed in this period,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd