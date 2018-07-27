Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje warns against politics of caste and religion

“Unless there is development, (we) will remain stuck in the politics of caste and religion… we will not be able to move ahead,” Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. (File photo) “Unless there is development, (we) will remain stuck in the politics of caste and religion… we will not be able to move ahead,” Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. (File photo)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Friday stressed on the importance of development to move away from the politics of caste and religion.

Her remarks come in the backdrop of rising concerns over incidents of lynching as well as cow vigilantism in different parts of the country, including in Rajasthan.

“Unless there is development, (we) will remain stuck in the politics of caste and religion… we will not be able to move ahead.

“If we leave all this and come together in programmes like Digifests, no one would be able to stop us,” Raje said.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Rajasthan Digifest here, Raje said that whether it is a small state or a big one, each state wants to move ahead and “no one wants to become BIMARU”.

“For this reason, I want to say that there should be no politics but we should all come together for the developmental purpose,” she noted.

Generally, BIMARU is used to refer to backwardness of certain northern and eastern states.

The Digifest, organised by the state’s Information Technology and Communications Department, started on July 25. IT expo, job fair, hackathon and startup fest were among the programmes organised as part of the fifth edition of the Digifest.

During the job fair, more than 3,200 people got job offer letters on the spot, according to an official release.

“Whether one is from Chennai or Rajasthan, all of us have a dream that we move ahead and that our families and states prosper… We all want our country to become number one in the world. We have the possibilities of doing that,” she said.

