Rajasthan: CM Raje expands Cabinet, cites ministers’ caste

The Rajasthan government on Saturday promoted two ministers and inducted six ministers and five parliamentary secretaries citing their caste and hold over their communities.

“By making him a cabinet minister, the representation of Jats in the cabinet has been improved. Making him a cabinet minister will send a good message to the Jat community,” read a note for Ajay Singh, who was earlier a minister of state (independent charge) for co-operatives. He would now be in charge of cooperatives and gaupalan as a cabinet minister.

The official note for three-time legislator Baboo Lal Verma said that his elevation would send a good message to the Bairwa and Dalit communities. Verma has been given the food, civil supply and consumer affairs departments. He was earlier minister of state for transport.

Lawmaker Srichand Krilplani’s profile called him a “tall leader’’ of the Sindhi community. It added that his induction has increased the representation of Sindhis in the cabinet as well as that of Udaipur and Chittorgarh regions.

“Jaipur, Ajmer, Bikaner, Kota and Bharatpur are Yadav majority regions and by making him a cabinet minister, the community has got representation,” said the profile of Jaswant Singh Yadav, a lawmaker from Behror in Alwar.

Banshidhar Bajiya, Kamsa Meghwal, Dhan Singh Rawat and Sushil Katara’s Jat, Meghwal, and tribal backgrounds were cited as their highlights.

Parliamentary secretaries Shatrughan Gautam and Narendra Nagar’s Gurjar Gaud Brahmin community background and hold over Dhakar and other communities were cited. Similarly, Om Prakash Hudla, Bhima Bhai Damor and Kailash Verma’s castes were also cited.

Former Rajasthan CM and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot criticised the caste factor cited for the appointments. “It is very unfortunate that such a proclamation is being made by the Chief Minister’s office,’’ he told The Sunday Express.

“Such a thing has never happened before. It is condemnable that castes of people are being cited while appointing them.’’

