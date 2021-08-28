Rajasthan CM Gehlot undergoes angioplasty, top leaders wish him speedy recovery

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot underwent angioplasty at a government hospital here on Friday.

Ever since Gehlot contracted Covid in April, he has been having health issues and since Thursday, he was complaining of severe pain in his chest, as per a Tweet put out from his official Twitter handle.

Dr Sudhir Bhandari, Principal and Controller of Sawai Man Singh Medical College (SMS Hospital) where Gehlot was treated, said that the CM had “mild discomfort in chest along with Cervical Spondylosis and Radiculopathy. He was having atypical symptoms of heaviness on the right side of chest, back and right arm.”

Post Covid I was having health issues & Since yesterday I was having severe pain in my chest. Just got my CT NGO done in SMS hospital.Angioplasty will be done.I am happy that I’m getting it done at SMS Hospital.I am fine & will be back soon.Your blessings & well wishes r with me. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 27, 2021

His electrocardiography (ECG) results were normal, Bhandari said, adding that the CM agreed for all the investigations. The CM “registered as a common man, in newly launched Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS) and was subjected for CT Coronary Angiography and he was found to have 90 per cent blockade in one of the main arteries i.e. the Left Anterior Descending (LAD-artery of the heart),” he said.

“This finding was matching with his non-specific symptoms and he was advised cardiac intervention. The CM immediately consented to go ahead and he was shifted to cardiac cath lab where he was subjected to coronary angiography, angioplasty and stenting,” Bhandari said, praising Gehlot for “his utmost faith in SMS doctors and infrastructure.” SMS is a government-run institution.

“The procedure was uneventful and post procedure he is recovering well. He is asymptomatic and cheerful,” Bhandari said, adding that the CM has been suffering from post-Covid syndrome and this cardiac complication seems to be a part of post Covid complication.

“Otherwise his cardiac status was absolutely healthy before Covid pandemic with CT coronary angiography normal,” Bhandari said. From admission till stenting, Gehlot’s complete care was supervised by Health Minister Raghu Sharma.

Apart from Bhandari, the team of doctors at SMS included Dr Rajeev Begrhatta, Dr V V Agarwal, Dr Vijay Pathak, Dr Sohan Kumar Sharma, and Dr Meenu Begrhatta, among others.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, K C Venugopal, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, former CM Vasundhara Raje, among several others inquired about Gehlot’s health.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished Gehlot a swift recovery and good health.

Earlier in the day, Gehlot had tweeted that he would undergo the angioplasty procedure.

“Post Covid19, I was having health issues and since yesterday, I was having severe pain in my chest. Just got my CT Angiography done in SMS hospital and Angioplasty will be done. I am happy that I am getting it done at SMS Hospital. I am fine and will be back soon. Your blessings and well wishes are with me,” he said.

Responding to the tweet, Modi said, “Praying for your good health and swift recovery, @ashokgehlot51 Ji.”

Governor Kalraj Mishra also spoke to the CM over phone and wished him speedy recovery.

Former deputy CM Sachin Pilot called Sharma and the chief minister’s son Vaibhav Gehlot and enquired about the CM’s health condition.

BJP state president Satish Poonia, deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore and other leaders also wished Gehlot a speedy recovery.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed hope that his Rajasthan counterpart will recover soon.

“Send my good wishes to Chief Minister Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot Ji for a speedy recovery after his angioplasty procedure. Get well soon,” he said on Twitter.

With PTI inputs