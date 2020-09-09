Rajasthan CM Gehlot suspends meetings for a month after many staff test positive

the CM on Tuesday announced suspension of all personal visits and interactions for the next one month.

With around 40 staff and security personnel posted at office and residence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot testing positive for coronavirus in past few days, the CM on Tuesday announced suspension of all personal visits and interactions for the next one month.

In a statement, the government said that upon advice from doctors, “The CM has taken a decision to not meet anyone, including the common man, for the next one month.” During this period, the CM will hold official interactions through video conferences.

As many as 1,590 new cases and 13 deaths were recorded on Tuesday. Total positive in the state stand at 94,126 of which 15,090 are active cases. The deaths on Tuesday also took the toll in the state to 1,164. So far, 25.13 lakh samples have been tested in the state.

Earlier on August 27, the CM had suspended meeting visitors for a week after ten officials at his residence and office tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said it is not important to get Covid test done for every deceased. The Covid-19 test should be done only for those who have died of influenza like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) and the body of the deceased could be given to the family members without waiting for the test report, he said.

The Health Minister said that a protocol has been decided to let the family see the deceased one last time where touching, hugging, or kissing the body would be prohibited, and not more than 20 people are allowed.

He also said that the family members will be free to take the body for last rites to their ancestral crematorium or graveyard by marking the information of the patient on the transparent bag as per the protocol. He said that the family members will have to inform the district administration about the body and if any person does not want to take the body of the Covid infected person, then the hospital and the local body could go ahead with the cremation.

