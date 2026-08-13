On their 18th birthday, a letter from the Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma — and a nudge to vote

Hoping to tap Gen Z, Rajasthan’s Bhajan Lal Sharma government has launched a novel initiative of sending individual birthday greetings to youngsters on their 18th birthday.

Launched in July, about 80,000 such birthday greetings – all in hard copies — have already been sent across Rajasthan so far, an official confirmed to The Indian Express, adding: “The idea is also to push them to enrol themselves as voters”.

The letter in Hindi reads, “My heartiest congratulations to you on completing 18 springs of life. Your youth, brimming with new energy, marks a new chapter of social responsibility, rights, and opportunities. In the glorious journey of success in the world’s largest democracy, you are now eligible to exercise your right to vote. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on this new achievement.”