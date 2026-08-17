Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal called him ‘Jaadugar’, Ashok Gehlot now offers him a magic show

A couple of weeks ago, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma had taken a somewhat personal jibe at his predecessor, Congress veteran Ashok Gehlot. Speaking in Udaipur, CM Sharma said, “Poorva mukhyamantri ji, aap jaadugar hain. Lekin Congress mein aapko hera pheri ke madhyam se jaana jaata hai (Former CM, you may be a magician. But within the Congress, you are known for your foul play).”

Gehlot is the son of noted magician Laxman Singh Gehlot.

On Sunday, the former CM responded to Sharma’s jibe by urging him to organise a magic show at his residence and address the various issues faced by magicians.

Alongside leaders of Jadu Kamal Babu Laxman Singh Gehlot Jayanti Celebration Organising Committee, Magician Great Mayavi Charitable Trust, and Magicians Association Rajasthan, Gehlot addressed a press conference at his residence where a series of measures for welfare of magicians were announced.

These included a magicians’ convention in Chittorgarh, an academy in Jodhpur, and a new body – Indian Magic Federation – aimed at uniting all magicians and their organisations.

Said Gehlot, “I don’t know what Bhajan Lal ji said, but if he wants, there can be a magic show at the CM residence. His entire family, ministers, and MLAs can watch the show. And after that, if the CM wants, he can resolve a major issue faced by magicians, that of GST. I am also writing to the Central government and the CM in this regard. I would want the CM to recommend that magic be made GST-free.”

He said, “We want the government to help the magicians bring their skill at par with the international level. Magicians aren’t rich. They should be incentivised to help them grow.”

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Among them was magician Rajendra Ramawat from Ajmer, better known through his stage name Great Mayavi Junior, who accused the CM of tiraskar (disdain) of magicians.

‘Don’t underestimate magicians’

Mayavi said, “Don’t underestimate the magicians. My request to the present government is, don’t give us anything, but don’t mock us… Don’t underestimate our strength: each magician influences around 5 lakh persons, and there are 500 magicians in Rajasthan and over 1.5 lakh across the country; we will unite.”

Mayavi said that magician Laxman Gehlot’s birth anniversary event will complete 50 years of existence, or Golden Jubilee, in 2027.

On the magicians’ convention, he said: “Around 2,000 magicians have been invited for the event – ‘‘Mayalok’. Magicians from outside the country have also been invited… Such a convention has not been organised in the country before.”

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Gehlot launched the poster of the event, which will be held between January 26 and 28 next year.

Mayavi said that in 1972, the Great Mayavi – his father — had envisioned a Magicians Academy which will now be opened in Jodhpur. “There is no training centre for magicians, nor is there a certified course. But this will be addressed by the academy. Usually, a magician’s skill goes away with him, especially if their children don’t take interest in the art; this has happened with many famous magicians.”

He said a new mahagathbandhan – Indian Magic Federation/Bharatiya Jaadu Mahasangh — has been launched to unite all the associations for magicians.

Gehlot said though there are similar institutes in other countries, the one that would come up in his hometown in Jodhpur would be a first for India.

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Recalling his childhood, he shared how he toured Hong Kong and Tokyo with his father for the latter’s shows.

Pointing at his son Vaibhav, Gehlot said he had called him on the occasion so that the family legacy can be kept alive.