Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot speaks on lockdown 2.0, says decisions being taken in haste

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that it would have been better had the relaxation under lockdown 2.0 been given earlier instead of being given from April 20.

Talking to journalists via video-conference from his residence, Gehlot said, “I believe that it would have been better had the relaxation been given earlier, instead of from 20th. Today it was said that we’ll implement it from 20th – but had the (Central) government prepared five days ago or during the 21 days (of the initial lockdown), it would have been better. But decisions are being taken in haste. But considering the situation the world over, and in our country, perhaps some decisions have to be taken in haste.”

He reiterated that some time should have been given before enforcing the lockdown on March 25. “PM made a sudden announcement at night about a lockdown from midnight. Had three days been given to everyone, then everyone would have comfortably travelled and the crowds in Delhi, Mumbai or Surat wouldn’t have gathered,” he said.

He said that the state government had announced a modified lockdown after April 14 and the “Centre’s guidelines too are a form of a modified lockdown. He said that it will be a task before the government to ensure social distancing even as the industry and businesses come back to normal, adding that a major concern pertains to “labourers, because they have been staying here for a long time and want to go back to their (home) states; or those who have been stopped at camps while they were on their way – they are growing restless.”

He said that the committee, constituted under Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Rajeeva Swarup will make Centre’s guidelines the basis “and see what else we can do so that there is least trouble to the people here.”

Gehlot also lashed out at the Opposition BJP, saying that “they are trying to vitiate the atmosphere here for the last 1-2 days by issuing dangerous videos on WhatsApp etc.”

PTI adds: The CM also expressed concern over the rising cases of coronavirus in Ramganj area in Jaipur and appealed to people to come forward for testing for possible infection without any fear.

“I appeal to everyone in Jaipur to please come forward for corona test and do not be afraid. Many of the coronavirus-infected patients have recovered and were discharged from hospitals,” Gehlot said in a tweet.

“We are quite confident that we are capable of defeating corona. I am saying this because I have full faith in my doctors, health workers, sanitation workers, police and administrative officials who are trying to save lives of people without any relaxation. My heartfelt thanks to them for their dedication and selfless service,” he added.

All India Congress Committee general secretary and state in-charge Avinash Pandey said all workers of the state government and Congress party are working under the guidance of the chief minister for continuously neutralising the impact of the corona pandemic.

With 41 new COVID-19 cases, count now 1,076

Rajasthan recorded 71 fresh cases of novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the state’s tally to 1,076, an official said. The virus has so far claimed 11 lives in the state.

“As many as 41 new cases have come up today — 30 in Jaipur, 10 in Jodhpur, 27 in Kota. A case each of COVID-19 was recorded in Dausa, Nagaur, Tonk and Jhunjhunu districts,” Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said.

He said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 1,076.

Among the coronavirus cases in Rajasthan are two Italian citizens and 54 people who were brought back from Iran and admitted to Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer.

Jaipur has reported the highest number of 483 cases in the state, followed by 105 in Jodhpur, 84 in Kota, 60 in Tonk and 59 in Banswara. Rajasthan is under a strict lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to trace the contagion.

