Rajasthan civic polls: Boost for Congress, wins 20 of 49 urban bodies

The ruling Congress has won the local body polls in most districts of Rajasthan, the results of which were declared Tuesday.

A total of 49 urban local bodies — 3 Nagar Nigam, 17 Nagar Parishad and 29 Nagar Palika — had gone to polls. Of these, the Congress won in 20 and got a majority in 8, while the BJP won in 6 and got a majority in 10. Independents led in three others while the BJP and Congress were tied on the remaining two.

As per the State Election Commission, the Congress won 965 wards, the BJP 736 and independents 385. BSP (16) and CPM (3) rounded off the 2,105 wards in the 49 local bodies for which polling was held.

Of the 23,72,475 votes counted on Tuesday, the Congress cornered 36.78 per cent, followed by BJP with 33.14 per cent and independents 27.43 per cent. None of the above (NOTA) received 1.54 per cent votes while the BSP got 0.85 per cent. The rest were shared between CPI, CPM and NCP.

Terming the results “pleasant”, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, “The results strengthen the government’s resolve towards good governance.”

Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot told the media, “I am happy the Congress has received the mandate in about 21 places. In other places, we are in a position to form the boards with the help of others. But these results have broken the misbelief that the BJP had — that they have strong roots in urban areas. People have liked the working of the government. I would like to thank all party workers and citizens of the state.”

The results came as a relief for the Congress, which has been witnessing factionalism between CM Gehlot and Deputy CM Pilot ever since the distribution of tickets for Assembly elections almost a year ago. Subsequently, the Lok Sabha election results demoralised the party cadre, as the BJP — with ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party in Nagaur — swept all 25 Lok Sabha seats.

This only exacerbated the tussles between Pilot and Gehlot camps, with the former openly questioning the government on law and order and other issues, such as rollback of exemption of private vehicles from toll tax on state highways.

Following the voting, the BJP and Congress had herded scores of their candidates across districts to prevent poaching, since mayors/chairmen are to be elected on November 26.

Polling was held for 2,105 wards/constituencies. The Congress had fielded 1,198 male and 778 female candidates, the BJP had fielded 1,166 male and 730 female candidates, while the BSP had fielded 73 male and 33 female candidates. As many as 2,651 men and 1,279 women contested as independents. In all, there were 7,942 candidates.