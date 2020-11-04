Rajasthan civic polls: 2 wins each for BJP, Cong

BJP won in Jaipur Greater and Jodhpur South. (Twitter/BJP4Rajasthan)

The Congress and BJP won a clear majority in two municipal corporations each while the others held the trump card in two other corporations, as per the results declared Tuesday.

Congress won a clear majority in Jodhpur North and Kota North while BJP won in Jaipur Greater and Jodhpur South. As for Jaipur Heritage and Kota South, which of the two parties will form a Board depends on non-BJP non-Congress candidates. However, Congress has more seats in the former and is neck and neck with BJP in the latter.

Overall, of the total 560 wards, Congress has won 261 against BJP’s 242, while 57 were won by others.

CM Gehlot, who had claimed that Congress will form Boards in all six corporations, said that the results are “pleasing”.

BJP state president Satish Poonia said, “The results don’t give a reason to Congress to be happy, nor do they give BJP a reason to despair.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.