Jaipur housewife to Alwar journalist, meet Gen Z winners of Rajasthan polls

Aged 21 years and four months, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Neha Sharma defeated the Congress candidate by 101 votes to clinch ward 6. (Express)

With Gen Z being the flavour of the season, even the results of the Rajasthan civic body elections have not remained untouched by the power of the youth.

A number of candidates in their early twenties have won councillor seats in different parts of the state across parties.

In the state capital, 21-year-old Congress candidate Faiz Hasan won from ward 71 of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation. Hasan polled 5,426 votes, defeating independent candidate Mohammad Salim, who secured 5,256 votes. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Nisha Gaur finished third.

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Sanitation, roads in focus

Faiz told reporters, “The people of my ward have shown their trust in me and I will fulfill my duty. Work on the promises that I made during elections, about better sanitation problem and road construction, will begin soon. I will work for the people of my ward.”