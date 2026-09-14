Jaipur housewife to Alwar journalist, meet Gen Z winners of Rajasthan polls

In the state capital, 21-year-old Congress candidate Faiz Hasan won ward 71 of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation while Suman Bhati won from ward 72. From BJP, Neha Sharma, 21, has won from Alwar’s Thanagazi municipality

Written by: Parul Kulshrestha
3 min readJaipurUpdated: Sep 14, 2026 08:46 PM IST
Aged 21 years and four months, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate defeated the Congress candidate by 101 votes to clinch ward 6Aged 21 years and four months, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Neha Sharma defeated the Congress candidate by 101 votes to clinch ward 6. (Express)
Make us preferred source on Google

With Gen Z being the flavour of the season, even the results of the Rajasthan civic body elections have not remained untouched by the power of the youth.

A number of candidates in their early twenties have won councillor seats in different parts of the state across parties.

In the state capital, 21-year-old Congress candidate Faiz Hasan won from ward 71 of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation. Hasan polled 5,426 votes, defeating independent candidate Mohammad Salim, who secured 5,256 votes. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Nisha Gaur finished third.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Sanitation, roads in focus

Faiz told reporters, “The people of my ward have shown their trust in me and I will fulfill my duty. Work on the promises that I made during elections, about better sanitation problem and road construction, will begin soon. I will work for the people of my ward.”

Another 21-year-old who has come out shining is Neha Sharma from Alwar’s Thanagazi municipality. Aged 21 years and four months, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate defeated the Congress candidate by 101 votes to clinch ward 6. Her winning margin is highest among BJP candidates in the municipality, according to the party.

Also read | In Rajasthan civic polls, BJP edges out Congress; Independents win on CM turf

Thanagazi recently shot into limelight after scores of students at a local school began a protest following a roof collapse, catching the attention of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) last month.

Faiz Hasan won from ward 71 of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation Faiz Hasan won from ward 71 of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation (Express)

Currently, Neha is sequestered around Gurgaon. Her mother Pooja Sharma told The Indian Express that the family is very happy and proud of their daughter.
“She has worked day and night to convince the people of the ward to vote for her so that she is able to serve them for five years,” Pooja added.

Story continues below this ad

Sharma had worked as a journalist for nearly four years with local news organisations before entering electoral politics.

Another Gen Z winner is 22-year-old Suman Bhati who has won from ward 72 in Jaipur.

‘Will set up libraries’

“There are many kacchi basti (slums) in my area. I have promised their residents that after becoming a councillor, I will develop three public libraries and organise civil defence classes for the women. My focus will be on the overall development of my ward,” Bhati said.

She is not the first person in her family to have entered politics. Her husband Ramesh used to be involved in Rajasthan University student politics and was a spokesperson of the Congress’s student wing – the NSUI.

Story continues below this ad
Congress's Suman Bhati, who has won from ward 72 in Jaipur, poses with husband Ramesh and supporters Congress’s Suman Bhati, who has won from ward 72 in Jaipur, poses with husband Ramesh and supporters (Express)

Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi said the party has given tickets to at least 4-5 Gen Z candidates in the civic body polls.

The minimum age to contest a municipal corporation election is 21.

With civic bodies playing a direct role in issues such as roads, sanitation, water supply and local infrastructure, the performance of these newly elected young councillors will now be closely watched.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Parul Kulshrestha
Parul Kulshrestha

Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions. Expertise and Experience Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public. Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas: Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight. Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women. Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use. Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments