Rajasthan: Circular asks officers to ‘stand up in respect’ for MPs, MLAs

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

The Rajasthan government has instructed its officials that they should stand up to welcome MPs and MLAs during their visits, and also when they leave, as a gesture of respect.

This is part of detailed directions/instructions issued by the state government to all officials regarding taking swift action on issues raised by public representatives, and replying to their letters.

The directions were mentioned in a circular issued by the state’s Administrative Reforms Department on September 23, signed by Chief Secretary Rajeeva Swarup.

The circular states: “Whenever MPs/MLAs write letters or contact a government department for public welfare works, they should be behaved with humbly and with respect. The officials should be right and courteous. Whenever MPs/MLAs come to meet them, they should stand in respect during the welcome and farewell of the members, and also take swift action after giving due diligence to problems/ solutions intimated by them (public representatives).” Copies of the circular have been sent to all department heads, district collectors, divisional commissioners, district SPs and other officials and departments across the state.

Among others, the officers have been directed to send acknowledgment of letters received from public representatives, and giving the latter updates on issues raised in those letters.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.