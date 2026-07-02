Rajasthan CID arrests Maharashtra man for ‘funding ISI-linked espionage network’

2 min readJaipurJul 2, 2026 05:30 AM IST
The CID (Intelligence) branch of the Rajasthan Police Wednesday said that it has arrested a resident of Maharashtra’s Aurangabad for allegedly sending funds to individuals involved in espionage activities on behalf of Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) Prafulla Kumar said that a “significant network” of anti-national activities has been uncovered through the arrest of 41-year-old Rafiq Chand Sheikh, who operated a funding network for the ISI.
Kumar said that in a case registered by CID (Intelligence) Rajasthan in January 2026 under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, Jhabra Ram, a resident of Jaisalmer and Sumit Kumar, working as multi-tasking staff (MTS) at Dibrugarh Air Force Station in Assam, were arrested on the charge of passing confidential information, related to the Indian Army, to handlers of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.
Officials said that during investigations, they found that the money in exchange for espionage was sent to both the accused by ISI through Rafiq Chand Sheikh, son of Chand Mian Sheikh, and a resident of Harsul in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district.
Kumar said that during the investigation, Sheikh revealed that he had been in contact with an ISI handler for about four years, having come in their contact through social media. Acting on the instructions of his handler, opened various bank accounts in his own name and in the names of other individuals and funnelled funds to individuals involved in espionage activities.
Officials said that after investigations proved that Sheikh was working as a funding agent for the Pakistani intelligence agency, CID (Intelligence) Rajasthan arrested him on June 30, 2026.
According to the CID (Intelligence), the investigation into the case is ongoing, and a thorough investigation is being conducted into other individuals and transactions linked to this ISI financial network. “The Rajasthan Police is maintaining a constant vigil against elements working against national security and taking strict action against such activities,” an official said.