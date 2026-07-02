Rajasthan CID arrests Maharashtra man for ‘funding ISI-linked espionage network’

Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) Prafulla Kumar said that a “significant network” of anti-national activities has been uncovered through the arrest of 41-year-old Rafiq Chand Sheikh, who operated a funding network for the ISI.

Written by: Hamza Khan
2 min readJaipurJul 2, 2026 05:30 AM IST
Rajasthan CID arrests Maharashtra man for ‘funding ISI-linked espionage network’Officials said that during investigations, they found that the money in exchange for espionage was sent to both the accused by ISI through Rafiq Chand Sheikh, son of Chand Mian Sheikh, and a resident of Harsul in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district.
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The CID (Intelligence) branch of the Rajasthan Police Wednesday said that it has arrested a resident of Maharashtra’s Aurangabad for allegedly sending funds to individuals involved in espionage activities on behalf of Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) Prafulla Kumar said that a “significant network” of anti-national activities has been uncovered through the arrest of 41-year-old Rafiq Chand Sheikh, who operated a funding network for the ISI.

Kumar said that in a case registered by CID (Intelligence) Rajasthan in January 2026 under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, Jhabra Ram, a resident of Jaisalmer and Sumit Kumar, working as multi-tasking staff (MTS) at Dibrugarh Air Force Station in Assam, were arrested on the charge of passing confidential information, related to the Indian Army, to handlers of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.

Read | How Pak-linked espionage modules operated with evolved solar-powered CCTV networks

Officials said that during investigations, they found that the money in exchange for espionage was sent to both the accused by ISI through Rafiq Chand Sheikh, son of Chand Mian Sheikh, and a resident of Harsul in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district.

Kumar said that during the investigation, Sheikh revealed that he had been in contact with an ISI handler for about four years, having come in their contact through social media. Acting on the instructions of his handler, opened various bank accounts in his own name and in the names of other individuals and funnelled funds to individuals involved in espionage activities.

Officials said that after investigations proved that Sheikh was working as a funding agent for the Pakistani intelligence agency, CID (Intelligence) Rajasthan arrested him on June 30, 2026.

According to the CID (Intelligence), the investigation into the case is ongoing, and a thorough investigation is being conducted into other individuals and transactions linked to this ISI financial network. “The Rajasthan Police is maintaining a constant vigil against elements working against national security and taking strict action against such activities,” an official said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hamza Khan
Hamza Khan

Hamza Khan is a seasoned Correspondent for The Indian Express, specifically reporting from the diverse and politically dynamic state of Rajasthan. Based in Jaipur, he provides high-authority coverage on the state's governance, legal landscape, and social issues, directly supporting the "Journalism of Courage" ethos of the publication. Expertise Politics & Governance: Comprehensive tracking of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, including policy changes (e.g., the Right to Health Bill and Anti-Mob Lynching Bills), bypoll dynamics, and the shifting power structures between the BJP and Congress. ... Read More

 

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