Rajasthan CID arrests Maharashtra man for ‘funding ISI-linked espionage network’

Officials said that during investigations, they found that the money in exchange for espionage was sent to both the accused by ISI through Rafiq Chand Sheikh, son of Chand Mian Sheikh, and a resident of Harsul in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district.

The CID (Intelligence) branch of the Rajasthan Police Wednesday said that it has arrested a resident of Maharashtra’s Aurangabad for allegedly sending funds to individuals involved in espionage activities on behalf of Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) Prafulla Kumar said that a “significant network” of anti-national activities has been uncovered through the arrest of 41-year-old Rafiq Chand Sheikh, who operated a funding network for the ISI.

Kumar said that in a case registered by CID (Intelligence) Rajasthan in January 2026 under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, Jhabra Ram, a resident of Jaisalmer and Sumit Kumar, working as multi-tasking staff (MTS) at Dibrugarh Air Force Station in Assam, were arrested on the charge of passing confidential information, related to the Indian Army, to handlers of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.