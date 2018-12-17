Ashok Gehlot takes oath as Rajasthan CM, Sachin Pilot as his deputy

Veteran Congress leader Ashok Gehlot was sworn in Monday as the chief minister of Rajasthan, while state unit chief Sachin Pilot took was sworn in as deputy chief minister at a ceremony in Jaipur.

Governor Kalyan Singh administered the oath of office to the two Congress leaders in the presence of party chief Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, several other leaders and supporters at Albert Hall. Political allies of the Congress from across the country were present at the event.

On Gehlot’s suggestion, Pilot was appointed as deputy chief minister, the Governor said.

Thanking the people of Rajasthan, Gandhi posted on Twitter, “Thanks to the people of Rajasthan for believing in the Congress. Congratulations to the leaders and workers of the Congress for the success of their struggle.”

“It is an honour for the Congress party to serve Rajasthan. We will fulfil our responsibility,” he added.

The Congress chief also tweeted photographs from the swearing-in ceremony and from inside a bus, in which Opposition leaders were sitting together to attend the function.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to congratulate the two leaders. “Congratulations to Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Rajasthan. Best wishes for their tenure ahead,” he tweeted.

The Congress rode to power after five years by defeating the BJP in this year’s Assembly elections.

Outgoing Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje, NCP’s Sharad Pawar, LJD leader Sharad Yadav, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, DMK leader M K Stalin, JMM leader Hemant Soren, JVM leader Babulal Marandi were among those who present.