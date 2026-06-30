Ludo, some cleaning, then ‘murder’: Cellmate ‘confesses’ to killing Chambal dacoit Jagan Gurjar

Notorious dacoit Jagan Gurjar, who had over a 100 police cases against him, was allegedly murdered by his cellmate in a high-security prison in Rajasthan’s Ajmer on Monday, police said.

Ajmer SP Harsh Vardhan Agarwalla said, “Prima facie, what has come to light so far is that Jagan Gurjar was killed by a jail inmate using a gamcha (traditional cotton towel) to strangle him by his neck.” He said initial indications — before the postmortem and further investigation — are that there were no other marks or injuries on his body other than the strangulation marks on his neck.

The accused was identified as Vishnu Jat, who was in jail in connection with the 2023 murder of another murder accused. The SP said there was no “gang war” angle to the murder as per initial information, and that it was likely the result of a “petty fight”.