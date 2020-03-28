Rajasthan cases touch 50: Another corona patient dies in Bhilwara, officials say not due to virus

At this hospital, he was in the ICU from March 7 to 9. He again visited the hospital on March 12 and 19 for consultation. At this hospital, he was in the ICU from March 7 to 9. He again visited the hospital on March 12 and 19 for consultation.

A 60-year-old in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district, who had tested positive for coronavirus, died late on Thursday night. However, authorities did not attribute his death to the virus, and said he died due to co-morbid conditions, including high blood pressure and a dysfunctional kidney.

According to the state Health Department, the 60-year-old had had a heart attack on March 6 and was taken to a private hospital. From there, he was shifted to another private hospital—which has been identified as the centre of the outbreak in the district.

At this hospital, he was in the ICU from March 7 to 9. He again visited the hospital on March 12 and 19 for consultation. He was then shifted to the government hospital in Bhilwara as a suspected coronavirus patient, and tested positive on March 25.

Health authorities said he died because of co-morbid conditions, including high blood pressure and a dysfunctional kidney.

This was the second death of a coronavirus patient in Bhilwara on Thursday. Earlier, a 73-year-old man, who had been in a coma due to kidney failure, had died, but in his case too, authorities ruled out the coronavirus as being the cause of his death, pointing to his underlying medical conditions.

The number of coronavirus patients in the state reached 50 on Friday after the state recorded seven new cases. The new cases include a 48-year-old man and his 14-year-old son in Dungarpur. Both travelled on a bike from Indore to Dungarpur, reaching the district on Wednesday. They were screened on Thursday and admitted to a hospital. On Friday, their test returned positive.

