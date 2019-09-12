Rajasthan: Car in RSS chief’s convoy hits bike, 6-year-old dies

A six-year-old boy died and his grandfather, aged 66, was grievously injured after a vehicle that was allegedly part of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s cavalcade hit the latter’s motorcycle in Alwar district on Wednesday.

“My brother Chetram Yadav, 66, was returning home from a clinic on a motorbike around noon with his six-year-old grandson, Sachin, when he was hit by a car in Bhagwat’s convoy,” Kartar Singh, 49, told The Indian Express.

Chetram, sarpanch of Sheopur village in Mundawar tehsil of the district, had taken Sachin to the clinic after the boy complained of stomach ache, Singh said.

Sachin died on the spot; Chetram was referred to a hospital in Jaipur.

In a statement, the RSS stated that Bhagwat stopped his convoy as soon as he learnt about the accident and resumed his journey to Behror only after sending the two to hospital in an ambulance in his cavalcade.

Singh denied this. “Had he actually stopped and sent Sachin to a hospital through his ambulance, then the boy’s life might have been saved,” he said.

Confirming that the car was part of Bhagwat’s cavalcade, Sub Inspector at Mundawar police station Ramswaroop Bairwa said an FIR has been lodged under different sections of IPC. Following the accident, local residents blocked the road. Singh said, “We wanted the police to tell us the name of the driver and the registration number of the vehicle. They told us the vehicle is registered in Jaipur.”

He said the accident took place on Mundawar-Harsoli road. “There was a jammer (vehicle) in Bhagwat’s convoy which was trying to overtake another vehicle. In the process, the jammer came on the wrong side of the road and hit my brother’s motorbike,” he said. Bhagwat was returning from a programme in Tijara area.