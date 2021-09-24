Amid Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle buzz, Sachin Pilot meets Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday met party leader Rahul Gandhi at the latter’s residence, reported news agency ANI. Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present during the meeting.

Last week, amid the Punjab Congress drama, Pilot had met Gandhi. The two leaders had reportedly discussed reshuffle in the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan.

AICC general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan, Ajay Maken, has made multiple visits to the state and has taken views of all MLAs.

A Cabinet reshuffle and inclusion of some MLAs loyal to him, besides political appointments to various boards and corporations in the state, had been a demand repeatedly placed before the party high command by Pilot.

But despite Maken making multiple visits, the reshuffle has not taken place.

The Cabinet expansion, along with important political appointments in Rajasthan, has been pending for more than a year because of the tussle between the factions loyal to Gehlot and Pilot.

Sources said Pilot has been given an assurance again that the reshuffle would take place soon. With the party leadership asserting itself and easing out Amarinder Singh in Punjab, Congress leaders in Rajasthan are expecting a decisive intervention by the central leadership.