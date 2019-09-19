Rajasthan: Cabinet expansion looming, BSP MLAs could get ministerial berths

The Rajasthan government could soon see a cabinet expansion and several BSP MLAs who defected to the Congress earlier this week could get berths, sources said on Wednesday.

Advertising

According to sources, several of the 6 BSP MLAs who submitted an application to Assembly speaker CP Joshi to merge their legislature party with the Congress can get a role.

“The cabinet expansion is likely soon and the number of ministers will also increase from the present number of 25 ministers… Names of the six former BSP MLAs will definitely be considered in the process,” said a highly-placed source in the government.

Back in 2009, when 6 BSP MLAs had joined Congress in a similar way, the then government, also led by Ashok Gehlot, had rewarded three of them with ministerial berths while the rest were made parliamentary secretaries.

At present, there are many ministers handling several portfolios. Sources say the increase in the council of ministers will also result in more equal distribution of departments.