Rajasthan bypolls: In Ajmer, Congress woos Rajputs, BJP eyes Jats

Congress candidate Raghu Sharma with slain gangster Anandpal’s mother Nirmal Kanwar on Saturday. (Express Photo by Hamza Khan) Congress candidate Raghu Sharma with slain gangster Anandpal’s mother Nirmal Kanwar on Saturday. (Express Photo by Hamza Khan)

On the last day of campaigning for the Ajmer Lok Sabha bypoll, scheduled on January 29, Congress candidate Raghu Sharma takes a detour to a meeting.

The meeting, being held under the banner of Rajput va Ravana Rajput Samaj Sangharsh Samiti Rajasthan, was attended by an old woman, sitting at the centre of dais. Reaching the dais, Sharma acknowledged her and hands her a bouquet. There were former MPs and MLAs around him, but when Sharma rose to speak, he named the old woman first. “Swargiya Anandpal ki mata ji, Nirmal Kanwar (the late Anandpal’s mother, Nirmal Kanwar).” The woman is the mother of slain gangster Anandpal, whose encounter became an inflection point between Rajputs and the government last year.

Sharma, a Brahmin, extolled the role of Kshatriyas in “nurturing and supporting” Brahmins. That is how the Congress plans to win Ajmer, by swaying the two castes in its favour.

One speaker told the audience how the BJP has been embarrassing Rajputs. First they “disgraced” former Union minister Jaswant Singh in 2014 parliamentary polls by giving a ticket to Sonaram Chaudhary, a Jat. Second, was history-sheeter and Rajput member Chatur Singh Sodha’s encounter in 2016. Third was another Rajput Anandpal’s encounter in 2017. And fourth has been BJP’s handling of Padmaavat, he said.

A party leader said: “In Ajmer Lok Sabha, there are about 2.5 lakh Rajputs, 1.5 lakh Brahmins, 2.75 lakh Muslims and roughly 2.15 lakh Gujjars, and the last two have been unhappy with BJP too.” Gujjars have been unhappy as they have unsuccessfully pushed for reservation.

But there are about 2.5 lakh Jat votes, which may swing towards the BJP. Rajputs and Jats are caste rivals. The BJP has fielded Ramswarup Lamba, a Jat and son of Sanwar Lal Jat, whose death necessitated the bypoll.

Subsequently, UP Congress chief Raj Babbar and party leader Nagma, both actors, and Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot joined Sharma in his rally.

Bypolls are due in the Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha seats and the Mandalgarh Assembly seat on January 29. The results will be known on February 1.

The BJP cavalcade, on the other hand, was welcomed by hoardings, put up by Arya Samaj, Nath Samaj, Kayasth Samaj, Valmiki, Regar Samaj, Sindhi Samaj, Jingar Samaj, Swarnkar Samaj among others.

The final stop of the cavalcade was Bajrang Garh crossroad, where CM Vasundhara Raje quipped, “Hum log actor vactor nahi hain, hum toh sewa karne wale log hain (we are not actors, we are the ones who serve the people).” About Lamba she said: “Acha bhola insaan aapko mila hai (you have got a good, innocent person as your candidate).” She seemed to ask Lamba to speak, but he shook his head. She continued, “When I contested for the first time, I couldn’t speak two words either. And now, I stop only if the mike is taken away from me).”

