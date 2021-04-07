Rajasthan bypolls: AICC appoints election coordinators for securing support of SC voters

The Congress appointed Kamal Bakolia, Rajendra Bairwa and Rakesh Boyat as the election coordinators for Sujangarh, Sahara and Rajsamand constituencies.

With just over 10 days left for by-polls on three Assembly seats in Rajasthan, the ruling Congress is trying hard to ensure the support of the Scheduled Caste (SC) voters, a section that had overwhelmingly voted in favour of the party during the Assembly elections in 2018.

Keeping this in mind the SC department of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has deployed election coordinators and co-coordinators for all the three constituencies — Sujangarh in Churu district, Sahara in Bhilwara district and Rajsamand in Rajsamand district.

Of the three seats, Sujangarh is a constituency reserved for SC and was held by stalwart Congress leader Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal till his death. The Congress has fielded his son Manoj for the bypolls.

“These coordinators and co-coordinators will go door-to-door to convince SC voters to support the Congress. During the last Assembly elections, the SC voters had wholeheartedly supported us,” said Rajendra Karwade, national coordinator, AICC SC department and in-charge, Rajasthan.

In its order dated April 3 and signed by Karvade, the Congress appointed Kamal Bakolia, Rajendra Bairwa and Rakesh Boyat as the election coordinators for Sujangarh, Sahara and Rajsamand constituencies.

A senior Congress leader said that the election coordinators have been tasked to ensure that the party doesn’t lose votes because of the dissatisfaction of other candidates who were denied tickets.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress had won majority of seats reserved for the SC and the BJP could win only 11 out of 34 such seats. This was a major factor behind the Congress coming to power in Rajasthan.

However, during the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress lost the advantage as a result of the BJP and its allied parties won all the 25 seats in the state.

The by-elections are scheduled on April 17.