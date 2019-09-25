Rajasthan bypoll: Congress faces uphill task after Lok Sabh drubbing

With bypolls scheduled in two Assembly constituencies in Rajasthan next month, both the Congress and BJP are hoping to secure wins in the constituencies with a handsome margin.

The ruling Congress is hoping to win the by-elections to put behind its loss in the Lok Sabha polls, where it lost all 25 parliamentary seats in the state to the BJP and its allies.

However, the party faces an uphill task as it had lost in two constituencies — Khinwsar in Nagaur district and Mandawa in Jhunjhunu district — in the Assembly polls in December last year. The toughest task for the Congress will be to win the Khinwsar Assembly constituency, which is a stronghold of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party chief Hanuman Beniwal, who won the seat thrice in Assembly polls held since 2008.

The seat was vacated after Beniwal allied with the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections and became the MP from Nagaur. “It is a very tough task for the Congress to win Khinwsar because of the support that Beniwal has there. Some of the potential candidates who are being considered to be fielded are Savai Singh Choudhary and former minister Harendra Mirdha,” said a senior Congress leader on condition of anonymity.

Choudhary had contested from the seat, which has a majority of Jat voters, in December and was defeated by Beniwal by a margin of more than 16,000 votes.

A senior BJP leader who did not wish to be named said that much like the Lok Sabha elections, the party could choose to not field a candidate and instead let Beniwal field an NDA candidate on RLTP ticket.

Sources said that someone from Beniwal’s family can also be given a ticket. For the by-election in the Mandawa constituency, the Congress can once again field former MLA Rita Choudhary, who was defeated by BJP’s Narendra Kumar by a narrow margin of 2,346 votes in the Assembly elections.

The bypoll was necessitated after Kumar got elected to the Lok Sabha from Jhunjhunu parliamentary seat. Both the constituencies will vote on October 21.