Four killed, 21 injured as bus overturns in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand

Four people including 3 children were killed and 21 others injured when a speeding private bus overturned in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district on Sunday, police said.

The bus was heading to Jaipur from Ahmedabad when it overturned near Mada ki Bassi area, they said.

The injured were rushed to a primary health care centre in Devgarh for treatment, police added.

The deceased were identified as Priyanka (27), her daughter Dakshita (3), Aalia (7) and Dev Pratap (13).Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his condolences for those killed in the accident.

Saddened to know of the road accident in which five people have lost lives on NH8, #Rajsamand. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. May God give them strength to bear the loss. Wishing speedy recovery to injured. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 1, 2020

“My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. May God give them strength to bear the loss. Wishing speedy recovery to injured,” he said in a tweet.

