Rajasthan Budget: Focus on farm sector, no new tax

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday tabled a populist Budget that proposed a slew of new initiatives and reached out to several sections, including farmers, youth and women. He presented the Budget with a fiscal deficit estimated at Rs 32,678.34 crore — 3.19 per cent of Gross State Domestic Product.

Gehlot said that while no new tax has been imposed, a relief of about Rs 301 crore in taxes has been provided.

The Chief Minister announced a Rs 1,000-crore Farmer Welfare Fund aimed at ‘Ease of Doing Farming’. This fund, he said, will be used to ensure “reasonable” prices to farmers for their produce.

The state government also increased the Gaupalan Department’s budget by 145 per cent and assured that efforts will be made to assist gaushalas through CSR funds and public participation.

At a press meet after tabling the Budget, Gehlot said women, youth and farmers are his government’s priority and that he made the Congress’s manifesto for the 2018 state polls the basis for Budget announcements.

For women, he announced an outlay of Rs 1,000 crore under Priyadarshini Indira Gandhi Mahila Shakti Nidhi for “empowerment” through training, education and awareness.

For youths, he announced the CM Youth Employment Scheme where youths will be given loans up to Rs 1 lakh through various government agencies.