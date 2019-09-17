Rajasthan BSP MLAs submit application for merger with Congress

All six legislators of the BSP in Rajasthan late on Monday submitted an application to Assembly Speaker C P Joshi, saying that their legislature party has decided to merge with Congress.

“I have received an application from all six BSP MLAs in which they have said that they have decided to merge their legislature party with the Congress. The application was submitted tonight,” Joshi told The Indian Express.

The six BSP MLAs are Deepchand, Sandeep Kumar, Joginder Singh Awana, Wajib Ali, Rajendra Singh Gudha and Lakhan Singh. Following the state polls last year, BSP supremo Mayawati had pledged support to the Congress.

On Monday, Gudha, MLA from Udaipurwati, said, “In order to fight communal forces in Rajasthan, and for the development of the state and for the stability of the government, we have decided this (to merge with Congress). Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is a leader of all ‘36 kaums’ (36 communities), and there can be no leader better than him for Rajasthan.”

Another BSP MLA said that the decision was taken after keeping in mind the upcoming panchayat elections in Rajasthan.

“On one side, we were giving support to the Congress government. On the other, we are fighting Parliamentary polls against them. In the panchayat elections too, we would have to fight against the Congress which we have lent support to… That’s why we took this decision after keeping in mind the state’s development,” said Awana, the BSP MLA from Nadbai.