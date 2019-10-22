Rajasthan: Two BSP leaders garlanded with shoes, paraded outside party office by workers

Two Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leaders in Rajasthan were garlanded with shoes, faces blackened and paraded outside the party office in Banipark on Tuesday by their own party workers, who alleged corruption in ticket allocation, PTI reported. Party supremo Mayawati, however, blamed the Congress for the incident.

Ramji Gautam, the national coordinator, and Sitaram, former in-charge of the party’s state unit, faced the flak of BSP workers for giving election tickets to parachute candidates from the BJP and Congress in exchange of money, a party worker alleged. Gautam was also made to sit on top of a donkey and was paraded outside the party office.

#WATCH Rajasthan: BSP workers blackened faces of party's national coordinator Ramji Gautam&former BSP state incharge Sitaram¶ded them on donkeys,in Jaipur today.The workers also garlanded them with shoes&alleged that these leaders were indulging in anti-party activities pic.twitter.com/Vjvn1kur2w — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2019

“Our workers are upset with the leaders. The workers have worked on the ground for five years but they have given ticket to parachute candidates, who are of the BJP and the Congress, in lieu of money. BSP workers and leaders are being ignored and exploited,” a BSP worker present there told PTI.

“We have held three demonstrations here but the leaders have not conveyed our plight (to BSP chief Mayawati). Therefore, we had to take this step,” he added.

Mayawati, however, blamed the Congress for the incident, alleging that the party first indulged in horse-trading and now it is organising attacks on BSP leaders in the state.

“Congress party first broke the Congress MLAs in Rajasthan and now attacking the senior leaders to hurt our movement in the state which is condemnable and very shameful. Congress is putting across a very wrong legacy against the Ambedkarite movement, and people can give a tit-for-tat reply against that,” she said in a tweet in Hindi.

“Therefore, the Congress party should not engage in such shameful acts,” she added.

कांग्रेस पार्टी ने पहले राजस्थान में बीएसपी विधायकों को तोड़ा और अब मूवमेन्ट को अघात पहुँचाने के लिए वहाँ वरिष्ठ लोगों पर हमला करवा रही है जो अति-निन्दनीय व शर्मनाक है। कांग्रेस अम्बेडकरवादी मूवमेन्ट के खिलाफ काफी गलत परम्परा डाल रही है जिसका जैसे को तैसा जवाब लोग दे सकते हैं। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) October 22, 2019

The relations between the BSP and Congress in Rajasthan had taken a hit in September when six BSP MLAs had joined the Congress. In the Assembly elections held last year, the Congress had won 100 seats in the 200 seat state Assembly and had formed the government with the support of 6 BSP MLAs and 12 independents, who also joined the Congress later.