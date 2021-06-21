Rajasthan: BSP-turned-Cong MLAs, independent legislators to hold meeting on Wednesday

The MLAs, who were elected as BSP candidates and joined the Congress are already mounting pressure on the Congress against the Pilot camp and demanding a "reward" for saved the Gehlot government last year. (File photo)

Turncoat BSP MLAs who joined the ruling party and independent legislators who supported the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government during last year’s political crisis will hold a joint meeting on Wednesday amid lobbying for ministerial posts.

The MLAs, who were elected as BSP candidates in the 2018 assembly elections and joined the Congress next year, are already mounting pressure on the Congress against the Pilot camp and demanding a “reward” for those who saved the Gehlot government last year.

Now, the independent MLAs who supported the government last year have also come together with these legislators, and they will meet to hold discussions, mainly about cabinet expansion and political appointments and to support the government.

An independent MLA said that unnecessary attacks are being made against the government. “To discuss all political developments, the MLAs are meeting in a hotel on Wednesday,” the MLA said.

There are 13 independent MLAs and six BSP-turned-Congress legislators. One of these six MLAs is currently abroad, so the remaining 18 legislators are expected to attend the meeting.

“We supported the government last year when attempts were made to topple it. In the meeting, the present political situation will be discussed,” he said.

The independents called the meeting in the backdrop of AICC general secretary in-charge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken saying that all is well in the Congress and Pilot is an asset to the party.

“Senior leaders of the Congress who camped in Rajasthan during last year’s political crisis had assured us that accommodations would be made in cabinet and political appointments. It has been close to a year but nothing has been done,” another MLA said.

The political turmoil in the state started recently after resentment in the Pilot camp for not addressing the issues raised by the former deputy chief minister in August last year. Demands have been raised for cabinet expansion and political appointments.