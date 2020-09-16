Three feared dead, 12 missing as boat capsizes in Rajasthan’s Chambal river

Around 20-25 people are reported to have managed to swim to the shore

At least three people are feared dead after a boat carrying over 40 devotees to a temple in Bundi district of Rajasthan capsized in the Chambal river on Wednesday morning, news agency ANI reported.

Around 20-25 people are reported to have managed to swim to the shore or have been rescued, while 10-12 people are reported missing, as per news agency PTI. The incident is reported to have taken place at 8.45 am near the Dhibri Chambal area under the Khatoli police station limits of Kota.

Local administration, villagers, and police teams were carrying out rescue operations. “Three bodies have been recovered. The rescue operation is underway,” SDM (Etawah) Ramavtar Barnala, Kota, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The incident is reported to have taken place at 8.45 am near the Dhibri Chambal area under the Khatoli police station limits of Kota. (ANI) The incident is reported to have taken place at 8.45 am near the Dhibri Chambal area under the Khatoli police station limits of Kota. (ANI)

“A boat carrying over 40 devotees to a temple in Indergarh area of Bundi district capsized in Chambal river under Khatoli police station of Kota district at around 8.45 am on Wednesday,” Superintendent of Police, Kota Rural, Sharad Choudhary told PTI, adding that he and the Kota district collector were on the way to the spot.

As per the locals, those on the boat included women and children and they had left for the Kamleshwar Mahadev temple in Indergarh area of Bundi district from villages in Khatoli police station area on Wednesday morning.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd