Rajasthan: BJP wins panchayat samitis, Congress urban civic bodies

After the results were declared, state Congress president Sachin Pilot said that urban voters, especially the youth and women, have rejected the BJP because of their “anti-public” policies After the results were declared, state Congress president Sachin Pilot said that urban voters, especially the youth and women, have rejected the BJP because of their “anti-public” policies

The results of the recently held bypolls for Panchayati raj organisations and urban local bodies in Rajasthan were announced on Thursday, with a mixed tally for both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress. Of the total 27 seats polled, the BJP won in 13 while the Congress bagged 11 seats, according to data on the state election commission’s website. In Sawai Madhopur district, the Congress won the lone Zila Parishad seat that went for the bypolls. The Congress also won in 5 of the 9 municipal wards of urban local bodies with the BJP being victorious in 2 such wards.

Bjp was leading in the elections of panchayati raj organisations and won 11 seats for panchayat samiti members while the Congress emerged victorious in 5 seats. The bypolls were held Tuesday in several districts, including Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Baran, Barmer, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur and Jaisalmer.

After the results were declared, state Congress president Sachin Pilot said that urban voters, especially the youth and women, have rejected the BJP because of their “anti-public” policies and it is evident from the fact that the party could win in only 2 municipal wards while the Congress won 5 seats.

Pilot said that the youth in the state are facing unemployment under the tenure of the incumbent BJP government as it could not fulfil any of the promises that it made to the urban voter. On the other hand, BJP leaders termed the bypoll results as a victory for the party.

BJP state general secretary Bhajanlal Sharma said the fact that the party has won 13 of the 27 seats shows that the public has rejected the ‘negative publicity’ of the Congress against the development-centric and public welfare schemes of the state government.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd